Rev. Howard L. Carroll Sr.

Rev. Howard L. Carroll Sr. Obituary
Rev. Howard L. Carroll, Sr., 82, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was a Minister for 32 years at the Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church; a Chaplain for the Golden Acres Nursing Home for 25 years; and retired from Ford after 30 years working there. Howard liked playing the guitar, singing, and drawing. Howard is survived by his children, Randy Carroll of Vermilion, Kimberly Russert of Louisville, KY, and Hope Watkin (Mark) of Amherst; stepchildren, Jimmy Copley of Elyria, Robin “Bob” Pennington (Lorraine) of Lucas Grove, GA, Emmett Pennington (Heather) of Massillon, OH, Darlene Wikel (Tim) of Huron, and Patty Moore (Edward) of Vermilion; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Crowley and Hazel Hedrick. He was preceded in death by wives, Emma Jean (nee Evans) and Cynthia Lou (nee Jones); son, Howard L. Carroll, Jr.; stepson, Roger Manns; and siblings, Maxine Hedrick, Helen Aley, Gilbert Carroll, Jr., Alma Jean Lucas, Madeleine Carroll, and Jimmy Carroll. The family will receive friends at the Green Pastures Baptist Church, 12404 Leavitt Rd., Oberlin on Saturday, April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel. www.wyers-bolinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
