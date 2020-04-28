Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Buck" Lee


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Buck" Lee Obituary
Howard "Buck" Lee, 89, passed away at home suddenly April 27, 2020. He was born February 16, 1931, in Kanawha Head, WV. He worked at the Cleveland Quarries when he came to Ohio. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and discharged in 1955. He worked on barges with a crane dredging in many states, with very well-known contractors. The last was with Marine Contracting out of Lorain, and he was with them until he retired. He was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers. He belonged to Florence Township Fire Department for 41 years, and Fire Chief for ten years, from 1975 to 1986. He would help anyone out. His love was the Fire Department. He is survived by his son, Don (Laurie); daughter, Melody; sister, Evelyn McCue of Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Nancy; and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Elva (Zickefoose) Lee, Case, sister, Ilo Jean (McAdams) Lane; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.mormanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -