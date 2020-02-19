|
Hubert Marcum, 85, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice as the result of injuries he sustained from a fall. He was born December 4, 1934 in Trosper, KY. Hubert moved to Vermilion in 1964 and had lived in South Amherst, Bacon Woods, and Brownhelm. Hubert worked as an Inspector for Ford Motor Co., Lorain for 31 years, retiring in 1989. He was a charter member of AMVETS Post #22, a 48-year member of the American Legion Post #397, Post #7576, and a 61-year member of the Amherst Eagles. Hubert was also a member of the Lorain County Coon Hunters Club, UAW #425, and a past member of the Brush Creek Baptist Church, KY. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bowling, billiards, and camping with his family. He was also a semi-pro Horseshoe player and played in the Senior Olympics for 20 years. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lee (Brian) Callison of AL; sons, Larry (Debbie) Marcum of Amherst, Garry (Mary Ann) Marcum of Amherst, and Jerry Marcum of Vermilion; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia "Ro" (nee Bray) Marcum in 2009; parents, James L. and Bertha (nee Williams) Marcum; daughters, Diane Dickel and Janet Sapienza; sister, Beatrice Lattimore; and his brothers, Martin E. Ambers, Jason W. and James Marcum. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Farrell Keith will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2020