Hubert Mills, 83 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away July 28, 2020, at his residence following a sudden illness.Hubert was born October 25, 1936, in Stinkin Creek, KY, and raised in Lorain after moving to the area at age 9. Lorain has been his home for the last 47 years. Hubert was a founding and longstanding member at Christian Life Church in Lorain. Hubert enjoyed fishing, playing cards with family and friends, and baseball. He loved to be busy and involved at his church. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his wife of 46 years Geneva Smith. Survivors include his children, Linda Mils of Elyria, Sharon Szabo (Dennis) of New London, Ricky Lee Mills (Celeste) of Amherst, David Alan Mills of Amherst; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie Lindner of Berlin Heights and Tressie Miller of South Amherst. Hubert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Geneva (nee Smith) in 2004; son, Jerry in 2017; siblings, Voss, Orvin, Jeff, Noah, Arglee, and Charles; and by parents, Isaac and Dora Mills (nee: Hubert). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, by making a reservation at https://signup.com/go/qJFGfri
or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours 9 to 5 p.m. A limited public funeral service will be held Monday afternoon by reservation at https://signup.com/go/EDZqQmz
or by calling the above number during business hours 9 to 5 p.m. All services will be held at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
on Monday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. Committal services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Christian Life Community Church, 3559 West Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
