Ida Jane Quinn, (née Patterson), 92, of Lorain, transitioned from labor to reward on February 28, 2019, following a brief illness in Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.She was born to the union of the late William Sr. and late Isabell Patterson on August 6, 1926 in Wilburton, Oklahoma. She had been a resident of Lorain for over 70 years.Mrs. Quinn was a longtime faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Lorain, where she served in many departments and committees such as former President of the Missionary Society for many years and the Usher Board. She also served in various civil and social clubs. She was a former Worthy Matron of Order of the Easter Stars-Mary Chapter #24, past County President of the VFW Post #8226 and Women Auxiliary Post 1079, Herman Daniels Post, and the Black River Elks Club, member of the Lorain Branch of the NAACP, Historian for the National Council of Negro Women, Lorain County Section and the 50+ Club; and former Union Steward Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE).She retired from Lorain County School District after over 20 years of service.She enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, fishing, canning, word searches, adult coloring, and growing her flowers.Mrs. Quinn is survived by her six children, Dotti Washington of Lorain, OH; Gwendolyn Willis (Sullivan Willis) Tye of Akron, OH; Luther C. Washington, Jr. of Savannah, GA; Donald Ray (Ethel) Washington of Oberlin, OH; Barbara Quinn (Archie) Aldridge of Lorain, OH; and Diane Quinn Austin of Lorain, OH; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Molly Grace Boyd and Maybelle Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.She was preceded into death by her first husband, Luther C. Washington, Sr., and second husband, William A Quinn; a daughter, Darlene Maria Quinn; and a son, Richard L. Washington; her parents, William E. Sr. and Isabell (nee Johnson) Patterson; two brothers, William Patterson Jr. and Blakely Patterson, and two sisters, Melinda Curtis and Ann Fair.Viewing will be Friday, March 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 330 W. 13th St., Lorain, where funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, at 12 p.m. Rev. Loversier Lewis, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019