Ida Mae Davis-Francis (nee Avant), of Lorain, departed this life on February 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in Avon, Ohio.She was born on January 13, 1934 in Memphis, Tennessee, and had just celebrated her 85th birthday with her family. Ida Mae leaves behind five children, Carolyn White (Greg), Melvin Davis, Selina Gaddis (Robert), Eric Davis (special friend Ernestine), and Annette Jackson (Cornell); 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.Ida Mae was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommie Davis; and her second husband, Lester Francis; her mother, Willie Mae Avant; and her father, Charley Avant. Ida was the last of 12 siblings; preceded in death by Maine Horton, Ora Lee Bee, Martha Avant, Alonzo Avant, Alex Avant, Charley Avant, Leroy Avant, Willie Avant, Ebert Avant, Sherman Avant, Demon Avant.Ida Mae had lived in the Lorain area for 60 years. She retired from Lorain Head Start as a teacher, after 31 years, where she was loved and adored by her children and staff.She was an avid churchgoer and lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church. She raised her children to love and serve the Lord. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family, reading the bible, sharing wisdom, crossword puzzles, word searches, and dancing.Ida Mae was anxious and ready to go home to be with her Lord. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all who knew her.Viewing will be held Thursday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2160 Reeves Ave., Lorain, with Rev. John R. Jackson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019