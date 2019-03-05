|
Idabelle Berg, 100, of Henrietta, passed away on February 22, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin.
She was born Aug. 9, 1918 to the late Clayton and Mary A. Peabody.
She was preceded in death by her late mother and father; her husband, Charles; sister, Vivian M. Peabody; half-sister, Margery Peabody Parker; half-brothers, Carl, Dwight, and Earl Peabody.
She started school in a little, red brick, one room school house in the country. Moving into Oberlin, she finished her schooling, graduating from Oberlin High School and Oberlin School of Commerce.
She was a member of Oberlin United Methodist Church for most of her life, with the exception of when she was married to her husband, Charles, where she belonged to Henrietta United Church of Christ.
After finishing school, she took a position as Executive Secretary at Stanadyne Corporation, now Moen Faucet in North Olmsted, Ohio, for 39 years. Encouraged by her mother who was a fine pen and ink Illustrator, she started to draw at an early age. Later, she used oils, acrylics, and water colors, the latter now being her favorite medium.
Because of her love for all animals, especially cats, and the one in particular, her cat, named Blackie Ice Berg, she has written, illustrated, and published three books pertaining to her pet cat. As an octogenarian, writing these books gave her great pleasure and satisfaction. Also at the age of 96, she wrote and illustrated a book entitled “Reminiscing at the age of 96” and published her final book just last year entitled, "Patience and Would You Believe?!" She was acknowledged as an author by the Ohioans Library Association. She was a 50-year member of the local, state, and national Grange. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and bowling, where she met her husband of 45 years.
Private burial has taken place at Birmingham Cemetery.
Idabelle's Celebration of Life and Brunch will be held March 9 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Henrietta Township Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Animal Shelter, PO Box 11, Oberlin, Ohio 44074.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019