Ingeburg (Inge) Anna Sittner, 89 years of age, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Inge was born on August 17, 1930 to Johannes and Minna Andresen and grew up in Sehestedt, Germany. She met her future husband, Kurt Richard Sittner, in Eutin, Germany, and they were married on March 2, 1953. In June 1953, they immigrated to the United States on a ten-day journey aboard the M.S. Italia travelling from Hamburg, Germany to Halifax, Nova Scotia and then to New York City. Upon arriving in the City, they boarded a bus to Cleveland, OH, where friends serving as their sponsors to their new home in the United States assisted them with and arranged living and employment opportunities in Rocky River, OH. They learned to speak English and about the customs of their new home in the United States by attending night classes. Their first son, Fred, was born in 1954. They moved to East Cleveland, OH in 1957 and finally settled in Avon Lake, OH in July 1959. In 1960, a second son Richard, was born. In 1972, both Inge and Kurt became U.S. citizens. Her husband, Kurt, died in August 1984 and Inge continued living out her remaining years in their home in Avon Lake. Inge was a homemaker and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She became one of the “Hiram Farm Grandmas” helping to can jams and jellies and knitted dish cloths and afghans to support the Farm. At age 83, Inge was named Volunteer of the Year for her service. Inge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Elsa, Kathe, and Helga; and brothers, Werner and Uwe. She is survived by her son, Fred (Amy), of Mantua, OH; son, Richard, of Avon Lake; grandchildren, Erin and Shawn Sittner, of Mantua; and many nieces and nephews in Germany. A memorial celebration of Inge’s life will be held at a later date. If friends are interested in making donations in her memory and to honor her grandson, the family suggests Hiram Farm, P.O. Box 157, Hiram, OH 44234, which is an agricultural setting that services adults with developmental disabilities with the emphasis on adults on the autism spectrum. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020