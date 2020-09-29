Irene Kidd (nee Peoples), age 74, and a resident of Fremont, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Stein Hospice of Sandusky after a lengthy illness. Irene was born October 4, 1945, in Lorain to the late Frank J. and Alberta (nee Hodge) Peoples. Irene was a member of the Class of 1963 of Admiral King High School. During the 1970s and 1980s, Irene was employed by the Wayne Sandusky Ottawa Seneca (WSOS) where she was an executive secretary. Throughout her life, Irene was a homemaker who raised her four children and several step-children. Most recently, Irene attended Family Worship Center of Fremont. She loved to sing and go to garage sales. Survivors include her husband, Joe Kidd of Fremont; her children, Carole (Jerry) Thomas of Radcliff, Kentucky, LaMarr Morman Jr. of Lorain, LaMonte Morman of Detroit, Michigan, Frank Morman of Texas; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Peoples of North Carolina; and sisters, Lucy Peoples of Connecticut, Glenda Martin of Lorain, and Jacqueline Peoples of Michigan. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister, and six additional brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.