|
|
Lorain: Irene M. Barnicle (nee Arvay), 88, of Lorain, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in Avon. She was born March 26, 1931 in Cleveland and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Irene worked as a Bookkeeper for Thomasson’s Potato Chips. She was a member of Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ in Lorain, where she was a member and past president of the Busy Martha Guild and member and past treasurer of the Caring Circle. She is survived by her children, Susan DeBartolo (Michael) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Richard "Barney" Barnicle (Mary Jo), of Lorain, Peggy Jurewicz (Stan), of Solon and Kelley Fitch (Alan), of Englewood, Florida; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Schmeltz (Rich), of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard E. Barnicle, on February 25, 2010; parents, Frank and Margaret Arvay (nee Somogyi); and sister, Barbara Berzansky. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain, where a prayer service will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Peter Toth, pastor of Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ, 1691 E. 31st St., Lorain, OH. 44055. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 6, 2019