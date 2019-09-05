Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
3224 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
3224 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
3224 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Barnicle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Barnicle


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Barnicle Obituary
Lorain: Irene M. Barnicle (nee Arvay), 88, of Lorain, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in Avon. She was born March 26, 1931 in Cleveland and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Irene worked as a Bookkeeper for Thomasson’s Potato Chips. She was a member of Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ in Lorain, where she was a member and past president of the Busy Martha Guild and member and past treasurer of the Caring Circle. She is survived by her children, Susan DeBartolo (Michael) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Richard "Barney" Barnicle (Mary Jo), of Lorain, Peggy Jurewicz (Stan), of Solon and Kelley Fitch (Alan), of Englewood, Florida; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Schmeltz (Rich), of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard E. Barnicle, on February 25, 2010; parents, Frank and Margaret Arvay (nee Somogyi); and sister, Barbara Berzansky. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain, where a prayer service will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Peter Toth, pastor of Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Hungarian Reformed United Church of Christ, 1691 E. 31st St., Lorain, OH. 44055. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now