Irene M. Cicerrella (nee Kowalski), age 98, originally of Lorain and Rocky River, OH. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cicerrella M.D. Cherished mother of Jacqueline Kramer (Charles) of Westlake, Warren J. (Mary) of Fallbrook, CA, Joel J. (Margaret) of Ashland, OR and Robert A. (Anne) of Brewster, MA. Loving grandmother of David (Kerry) and Katie Kramer, Maureen Christie (Kevin), Carolyn Lafferty (Brennan), Steven, Richard (Renat), Andrew, Rachel, Nolan and Luke Cicerrella. Great-grandmother of 14. Sister of the late Chester Kowalski. She passed away November 19, 2019. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, November 25 at St. Brendan Church, 4242 Brendan Lane, North Olmsted. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Friends may call in the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (west of Columbia Rd.) Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory to a .
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 22, 2019