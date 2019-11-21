Home

McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
4242 Brendan Lane
North Olmsted., OH
View Map
Irene M. Cicerrella (nee Kowalski), age 98, originally of Lorain and Rocky River, OH. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cicerrella M.D. Cherished mother of Jacqueline Kramer (Charles) of Westlake, Warren J. (Mary) of Fallbrook, CA, Joel J. (Margaret) of Ashland, OR and Robert A. (Anne) of Brewster, MA. Loving grandmother of David (Kerry) and Katie Kramer, Maureen Christie (Kevin), Carolyn Lafferty (Brennan), Steven, Richard (Renat), Andrew, Rachel, Nolan and Luke Cicerrella. Great-grandmother of 14. Sister of the late Chester Kowalski. She passed away November 19, 2019. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, November 25 at St. Brendan Church, 4242 Brendan Lane, North Olmsted. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Friends may call in the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (west of Columbia Rd.) Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory to a .
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
