Irene "Dorothy" (nee Gall) Popa, 91, of Avon died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.She was born in Lorain Sept. 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Bodzas) Gall and has lived in Avon for the past 59 years.She graduated from Lorain High School in 1945 and was a secretary at Lorain National Tube.Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Church, Avon, and its Altar and Rosary Society, Avon Seniors Club, and Devonshire Canasta group. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, and travelling.She is survived by her children, Lynn (Don, deceased) Nagel, David (Twila Firkens) Popa, Lorrie (Willie) Cothran, Amy (Gary) Isaac; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Brandy, Joey, Tommy, Steven, and Alex; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Leslie (Jack) Snyder; her loving caregiver, Kim Keffer.She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Popa; two sisters, Mary Reavis and June Naelitz; three brothers, Andrew, John, and Frank Gall; and sister-in-law, Elaine Smithberger.Family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 25th after visitation at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's School, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019