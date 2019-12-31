|
Irene "Curley" Stover (nee Anderson), 80 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic, following a full and meaningful life. She was born December 2, 1939 in Jackhorn, Kentucky. Irene had made her home in Lorain since 1962. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker and never let her hearing impairment hinder her in life. Irene was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Elyria. Beyond her homemaking skills, she was a gifted cook and baker, as well as seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid sports fan. Curley could often be found sitting on her front porch drinking her coffee and enjoying her sweet treats while watching God's creations. Irene was always loving on her family, especially her grandchildren and her little adopted dog named Brown. Survivors include her son, Richard A. Stover; and her daughters, Eva G. Milum (Louis), both of Lorain, and Rhonda G. Kilian (Thomas), of Sheffield Village; her grandchildren, Derrick Stover, Benjamin Stover, Jordan Stover, Lauryn Stover and Taven Milum; her great-grandchildren Benjamin Stover, Jr. and Logan Stover; her siblings, Robert Tolliver, of Wakeman, Carol Cochran, of Lorain and Linda Branham, of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lonnie Truman Stover on July 18, 2000; her siblings, Leonard "Dick," Eugene, Charles, Janette Anderson and Emma Gunnoe; and her parents, Richard and Evie Anderson (nee: Tolliver). Friends may call Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 41812 Griswold Road, Elyria. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick Keesee and Rev. Charles Keesee, will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 2, 2020