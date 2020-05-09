Iris "Mama” Gonzalez (nee Figueroa), age 75, of South Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence while under the care of Cleveland Clinic Hospice following a lengthy illness. Born September 12, 1944, in Camuy, Puerto Rico, she lived in New Jersey before moving to Lorain over 50 years ago. Iris was a homemaker who loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her family, and helping others. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain, where she participated in the church's Renovación Carismática, church choir, and also devoted time to visiting the sick. Surviving are her children, Carlos (Maria) Gonzalez Jr., Efrain (Patricia) Gonzalez, Lisette (Ed) Colon, Nana (Joe) Colon, Tonya Gonzalez, all of Lorain; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Luis Figueroa of Georgia and Joe Figueroa of Lorain; and a sister, Mirta Rivera of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carlos Gonzalez Sr. in 2016; her parents, Alberto and Petra (nee Bosque) Figueroa; a brother, Marcelino Figueroa; and a sister, Maria Luisa. Due to the current pandemic, private family visitation and funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel officiated. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Contributions can be made in memory of Iris to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.