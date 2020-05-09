Iris (Figueroa) Gonzalez
1944 - 2020
Iris "Mama” Gonzalez (nee Figueroa), age 75, of South Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence while under the care of Cleveland Clinic Hospice following a lengthy illness. Born September 12, 1944, in Camuy, Puerto Rico, she lived in New Jersey before moving to Lorain over 50 years ago. Iris was a homemaker who loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her family, and helping others. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain, where she participated in the church's Renovación Carismática, church choir, and also devoted time to visiting the sick. Surviving are her children, Carlos (Maria) Gonzalez Jr., Efrain (Patricia) Gonzalez, Lisette (Ed) Colon, Nana (Joe) Colon, Tonya Gonzalez, all of Lorain; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Luis Figueroa of Georgia and Joe Figueroa of Lorain; and a sister, Mirta Rivera of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carlos Gonzalez Sr. in 2016; her parents, Alberto and Petra (nee Bosque) Figueroa; a brother, Marcelino Figueroa; and a sister, Maria Luisa. Due to the current pandemic, private family visitation and funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel officiated. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Contributions can be made in memory of Iris to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May 9, 2020
Nuestro más sentido de pesar por la partida de nuestra querida Iris, a toda su familia,la cual rogamos al Señor que les de fortaleza por la pérdida de su ser querido. Descansa en paz Iris, ya descansastes, ahora estás en los brazos amorosos del Señor. RIPIPS.
Jesus Claudio
Friend
May 9, 2020
Iris was a good, kind and loving friend. My love and heart goes out to all family members. She will be in our hearts forever.
Judith Padua
Friend
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
