Irma L. Novarese
Irma L. Novarese (nee Gaia), 79, of Elyria, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was a devoted member of Bethel Chapel in Lorain and could always be found with a Bible at her side. Irma liked reading, doing adult coloring books, and gardening (especially flower gardening). She loved her pets and old church hymns, but she especially loved her family and grandchildren. Irma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur; children, Denise Frabotta (Paul, deceased), Gina Callahan (Terry, deceased), and Dwayne Novarese (Irene, deceased); grandchildren, Sara Callahan, Spencer Novarese, and Keith Novarese; and siblings, John Gaia, MaryJo Stanley, Harry Gaia, Gene Gaia, and Janet Putnam. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Gaia. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Sunday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Chapel, 4065 S. Broadway Ave., Lorain, followed by the entombment at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.wyers-bollinger.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
