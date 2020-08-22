Irma Louise Shuck (nee Back) peacefully passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 in San Diego, California at the age of 54.Irma was born in Amherst, Ohio to proud parents Bill R. and Mary L. Back. She grew up in South Lorain, Ohio. Irma had many passions in her life, they included traveling, gardening, and caring for animals. She was known for her huge heart and free spirit.Irma is survived by her children, Sunshine and Billy (Rebecca); grandson, Bradley and her sisters, Betty and Kathy. She will be reunited with her parents at their final resting place.In honor of her passion for animals, In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter....and if you were ever mean to her, just know, she's now haunting you.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
