Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Isabel (Mangual-Molina) Baez

Isabel (Mangual-Molina) Baez Obituary
Isabel Baez (nee Mangual-Molina), age 86, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Oak Hills Nursing Home, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born March 3, 1933 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, she lived in New York before moving to Lorain in 1998. While living in New York, Isabel worked as a seamstress and the as a supervisor at the Salvation Army Shelter in Manhattan. Isabel enjoyed gardening, and watching television shows. Surviving are her sons, Luis Angel Acosta and Jose Baez Jr., both of Lorain; and a daughter, Isabel Alers, of Lorain; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Baez-Rivera, in 2003; a daughter, Luisa Alers, in 1963; parents, Carmelo Mangual-Iriarts and Adela Molina-Aviles; a brother, Carlos Mangual; sisters, America Mangual, Alicia Segarra, Dora Rivera, Gloria Fernandez and Luz Maria Matias. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
