Isabel Baez Ramos was born October 24, 1923, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. She went to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Nicanor “Nick” Ramos in 1989; and her grandchildren, Benjamen Diaz and Ruben Diaz. Isabel was the daughter of Catalino Delgado and Maria Baez. Surviving are her children, Angel Luis (Christa) Delgado, Mary Diaz, Dolores Hamilton, Joe (Elizabeth) Delgado and Thomas (Blanca) Delgado; grandchildren, Danny Diaz, Guillermo Diaz, Joseph Diaz, Roberto Diaz, Victor Diaz, Mary Lynn Monticue, Raymond Monticue, Michael Monticue, Gary Monticue, Brian Monticue, Marlene Calco and Tennille Alvarado; 30 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Isabel was a faithful member of Templo Bethel Church in Lorain since 1957 where she faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher and church treasurer. She was a member of the churches Sociedad de Damas. She read and studied her bible every day and shared the Word of God with everyone she met. She reminded everyone she met how much Jesus loved them. Isabel’s hobbies were sewing, gardening, and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She made the best pasteles. Isabel had worked for Joseph and Feiss garment factory for 17 years as a presser. Private visitation and funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Adalberto DeJesus, pastor of Templo Bethel officiated. Burial took place in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, the family looks forward to celebrating Isabel’s Life with her entire family and all her friends in church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Templo Bethel, 1829 E. 32st Street, Lorain, Ohio 44055. The family would like to thank the Sprenger staff, hospice, nurses and caregivers for all their loving care of Isabel.