Isabelle Jane Schalkner
Isabelle Jane Schalkner (nee Traxler), 95, of Elyria passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Southwest General Hospice surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was born April 22, 1924 in North Eaton and was a graduate of North Eaton High School.Isabelle worked as the head secretary for the treasurer of the Elyria Board of Education as a Bookkeeper. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, canning- homemade jellies and jams, gardening, dancing (Polka), and taking care of the grandchildren. Isabelle was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and she was a good friend and neighbor to everyone.Survivors include her daughters: Kathy (David) Wille of Berea, Linda Broadhurst of Avon Lake; grandchildren: Ryan, Robin, Dan (Kara) and Jaclyn (Lucas); great grandchildren: Clay, Lucas and Charlotte.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt in 1996; parents, Albert and Mary Traxler (nee Horwedel); sister, Helen Nemeth; brothers, Harvey and Herbert Traxler.Family will receive friends from 4PM until time of service at 5PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the New Apostolic Church 7820 Ridge Rd. Parma, Oh. 44129. (per CDC guidelines social distancing will be observed). MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Barry Barnes will officiate. Burial at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests those who wish may make donations to Love a stray cat rescue P.O. Box 422 Avon, OH. 44011 or Southwest General Hospice 18659 Drake Rd. Strongsville, OH. 44136.Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
AUG
7
Service
05:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
