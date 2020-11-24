1/1
Isabelle Mae Costello
Isabelle Mae Costello (nee Malone), age 89, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home.She was born on October 16, 1931 in Jamestown, New York to James Valentine and Alberta (nee Dalrymple) Malone.Isabelle worked at Oberlin College, K Mart, and Grobe Fruit Farm. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, roller skating, planting flowers and feeding the birds. She also loved watching the Cleveland Indians.She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Henry A.) Bentley of Amherst, Carol Willis of Amherst, Gerald Costello, of North Carolina, and Robert (Linda) Costello of North Carolina; grandchildren, James Bentley, Ryan Costello, Jacob Costello, Jessica Costello, Mary Costello, Matthew Costello, and Christopher Costello; great-grandchildren, Austin Bentley, Andrew Bentley, and Leon Fortson; and her brother, David Gene (Carol) Malone.Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph John Costello; son, Michael Costello; parents, James, and Alberta Malone; brother, James Robert Malone; and son-in-law, Ronald Willis.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral center. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in South Amherst. Pastor Dick Kretchmar will officiate.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
