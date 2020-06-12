Elder Isaiah “Ducky” Clarence Taylor Jr., of Lorain, transitioned from life on June 6, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1944 in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to the union of Isaiah Sr. and Rena M. Taylor. He moved to Lorain, Ohio at a young age. He attended Clearview District Schools. He began working as a security guard at Lorain Community Hospital. He also worked at Invacare, from where he retired. Upon retiring, he opened up his own auto garage called Ducky’s Garage. For several years, Isaiah delivered for the Meals on Wheels program through Neighborhood Alliance in Lorain. Isaiah accepted Christ and was ordained as an Elder on November 15, 2007. He was Founder of Morning Star Baptist Church in Lorain. He was a current member of God’s Kingdom where he served as an Elder. Serving God was his main purpose in life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and doing family outings. He enjoyed singing praises wherever he was. Mastering in barbecuing, he loved cooking and operated his own food truck for many years. Isaiah leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela R. Taylor; children, Charlotte Holloway, Isaiah (Jackie) Taylor III, Moses Taylor, Lillian (Brian) Hannibal, Timothy Taylor, Tracie (Tracey) Owens, Luther Taylor, Jason (Valerie) Taylor, and Jeffrey (Ashley) Taylor; stepchildren, Alberta King, Nicole (Robert) Harris, Michael Lewis; his sisters, Marcella (Thomas) Smalley, Sherdenia Strnad, Mary Ann Wyrick, Charmain Taylor, Bernetta Gieger, and Juanita Mosley; 66 grandchildren; 155 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Pamela A. Taylor; his son, Kyrie; his mother, Rena M. Taylor; and father, Isaiah C. Taylor Sr.; brothers, Robert Smith, Joseph Taylor, and Morgan George Taylor; grandparents, Mary and Luther Grinston; granddaughter, Lauren Elyse Taylor; and grandson, Jeffrey Taylor Jr. A walk-through visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of private family services at 11 a.m. at Church on the North Coast, 4125 N Leavitt Rd., Lorain. Apostle Charles Howard, Pastor of God’s Kingdom, will officiate. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. It is requested that masks are worn at both events. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.