Ismael Maldonado Rivas, 60, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially basketball. "Junior" enjoyed jazz and salsa music; dancing; and doing carpentry work. More importantly, he loved to help others, always putting them before himself. Junior is survived by his daughter, Ana Gonzalez; grandsons, Michael, Jorge, and Jadiah; siblings, Brunie Rodriguez (Tito), David Maldonado, and Jackie Maldonado Rivas (fiancé, Kenneth Parker); nieces and nephews, Gilbert Cuevas, Carla Rodriguez, and Damian Rodriguez; and a great nephew, Niko Holmes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ismael and Maria; and a brother, Gilbert Maldonado. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. for a memorial celebration of his life. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
