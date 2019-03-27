|
|
J. Michael Conrad, 67, of Amherst, died November 23, 2018, following a brief illness. Mike was born August 27, 1951, in Cresson, PA, the son of Harold and Reba (nee Dodson) Cresson. He moved and settled in Elyria at a young age with his brothers, Dean, Dave, and Steve. He was a 1969 graduate of Elyria High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974. Mike spent 33 months overseas, including Turkey, Taiwan, and Thailand during the ending of the Vietnam War and was discharged as E-4. Mike held many positions, including employment at the Lorain County Airport, Ridge Tool Company, US Steel, retiring after 30 years in building maintenance from the United States Postal Service. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen C. (nee Manfull), to whom he was married from 1980 until her death in 2008. Mike leaves with special thanks to Duane Thompson and family for years of friendship and support. A graveside service will be Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. Chaplin John R. Jackson of Mercy New Life Hospice will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences, visit:www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2019