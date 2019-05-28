|
J. Richard Summers, 72, of Berlin Heights, passed away early Friday morning, April 26, 2019 at New Life Hospice. He was born August 9, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to the late John and Alice Summers. A 1964 graduate of Mentor High School, he attended American University in Washington, D.C. before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in Korea during the Vietnam War. Dick was employed by Janasko Insurance Company of Lorain, OH for more than 30 years before his retirement in July, 2016. He was a member of AMVETS, a former member of The Sandusky Yacht Club and Past Commodore of The Lorain Yacht Club. He had a special, lifelong passion for boating of all kinds, sail and power, and could often be found cruising to ports throughout the Great Lakes and Caribbean with friends and family. Having spent a lifetime on the water, he was particularly pleased to have served as navigator aboard the sailboat that claimed line honors as the 1988 Inter-Lake Yachting Assoc. Lake Erie Boat of The Year. Dick was an accomplished cook and known for his annual clambakes that would draw attendees from throughout the Midwest. He also enjoyed traveling and vacationing to Pine Knoll Shores N.C, and Boynton Beach, FL. Dick was an avid reader and relaxed by gardening, watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, and spending time with his family, friends, and his two dogs, Emma and Cash.He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Kamm; as well as many friends and relatives. Including his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, William Summers, in 2007. A Celebration of Life will be held June 2, 2019 from 12 to 3 p.m. at German's Villa, 3330 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences maybe left at: mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain at 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053 or Humane Society of Erie County located at 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019