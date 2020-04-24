|
Jack A. Kerchinske, age 75, of Lorain, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital on the morning of Monday April 20, 2020.He was born in Lorain on August 11, 1944 and was a 1962 graduate of Lorain St. Mary High School.Jack began working at the Ford Motor Company in 1963. His career with the automaker was interrupted in 1968 when he was drafted into military service; he fulfilled duty assignments as an Administrative Aid in the U.S. Army and was attached to the 123rd Maintenance Battalion, 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. Following his discharge from the military, Jack re-joined Ford and continued on a career that spanned forty-five years of service with the manufacturer. At the time of his retirement, he was working as a quality control inspector. He was a long-time member of U.A.W. Local 425.Jack was a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain. In addition, he was a member of Amherst Eagles Aerie 1442, the American-Croatian Club, Vermilion American Legion Post # 29, as well as Amvets Post # 22 also of Vermilion.He was a diehard auto enthusiast who displayed a passion for classic automobiles and fast cars. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed following the driving career of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. When not involved with automobiles, Jack enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, and The Ohio State University athletics.He is survived by his companion of nineteen years, Judie Neuhoff; daughters, Jennifer Burns and Hollie Kerchinske; son, Jaime Kerchinske; and seven grandchildren. He also leaves nieces, Mary Shuster and Cindy Marko; and nephew, Charlie Marko.Jack was preceded in death by his father, John, in 1972; his mother, Harriet (nee Turton), in 2004; and by sister, Elaine Marko, in 1987.Private family funeral services will be conducted Monday in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A public celebration of Jack’s life will be observed at a later date.To share your memories and condolences with Jack’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2020