Jack E. Austin Obituary
Jack E. Austin, 88, of North Ridgeville, died Monday, May, 13, 2019, at O'Neill Health Care, North Ridgeville. He was born July 3, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from West Tech High School, Cleveland, Class of 1949. He was employed by the Chevy Parma Plant for over 36 years, retiring as an Inspector. He was a member of the UAW and loved painting and art, and had an interest in covered bridges and lighthouses. Jack also served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (nee Grochocki) Austin; five children, Mark (Donna), Lawrence, Katherine (Warren) Varnes, Jacqueline (Eric) Sugaski, and Michael (Lori); 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Jamie, Stephanie, Bryan, Emily, Megan, Corbin, Collin, Caitlyn, Christian, Renee, Sage; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Pearl (nee Gibson) Austin; and one brother, Frances W. Austin, Jr. Friends will be received Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a parlor service will be Friday, 10 a.m., followed by interment in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon with military honors.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 14, 2019
