Jack L. Bennett
Jack L. Bennett, age 75, of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, November 28th, 2020.He was born on May 13, 1945 in Swickley, PA and is a 1965 graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School. He served his country with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged after his term of 4 years. After his honorable discharge he moved to Lorain County in 1969. Jack then began his career at the Lorain Ford Motor Co. plant where he worked for 30 years before finally retiring in 1997.Jack loved being outdoors. When he was out taking his walks, he enjoyed looking for, and picking, 4-leaf clovers. He liked being able to share his lucky 4-leaf clovers with his family, friends, and even strangers. Jack treasured his time spent with family, always sharing his big bear hugs, quick wit, and funny jokes. He also liked his scratch off lottery tickets and playing solitaire.He is survived by his wife, Mary M. (nee Strader), his children; Rose (Tobie) Phillips, of S. Amherst, Melissa (James) Griffith, of Dresden, OH, Jack Bennett II, of Lorain, and Laura Born, of Lorain, his grandchildren; Amber, Amanda, Allen, Erin, Jacob, Edward, Jack, Ryan, Dustin, and Tyler, his 11 great grandchildren, and his siblings; Tom Bennett, of Vermilion, Bob Bennett, of New Russia Twp., Floyd Bennett, of Amherst, Dale (Butch) Goodwin, of Arizona, Eileen Hardman, of W. VA, and Lanna Bennett, of PA.Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Tressa (nee Riffle) Bennett, brother, George Bennett, sister, Betty Reed, brother, Clifford Bennett, and his son-in-law, Ed Born.The family will hold services at a later date. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
