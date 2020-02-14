|
Jack Paul Nitz, age 81, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born December 5, 1938, in Lorain, Ohio, the son of Arthur Knight (Nitz) and Anne Knight (Vukas). Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Gerald Knight. Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yoshiko Nitz; children, Jean Nitz, Michelle Nitz and her husband, Christopher Ollom, and Christopher Nitz; grandchildren, Antonio, Cassidy, Alexander and Avalene; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jack is a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the Kang Wha Do Mountain Men and a member of American Legion Post 526 in Fairborn, OH. He was also a longtime member of the Huber Heights YMCA. Services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Jack's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020