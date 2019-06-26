|
|
Lorain: Jack R. Fair, 88, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain after a long illness. He was born January 23, 1931 in Tiffin and had lived most of his life in Lorain. He graduated from Fairview High School in Fairview Park and then served in the U.S. Navy. Jack was employed in masonry construction for Local #34 of Elyria, where he served as president before retiring in 1990. He finished his working career in the maintenance department of First Federal Savings of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Richarda “Dicki” Fair (nee Curran) on December 30, 1999; mother, Evelyn Peters (nee Renninger); and maternal grandparents, John and Edith Renninger. He is survived by his son, John Curran Fair (Jill), of Dublin, Ohio; grandson, Jeremy Fair (Kelsey), of Virginia; granddaughter, Kelly Purdie (James), of Virginia; sister, Barbara Jackson, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and longtime friends, Janet Miller and Rita Bennett. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29th, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to the or Lorain County Metro Parks for a park bench in Lakeview Park in Jack's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 27, 2019