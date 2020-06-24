Jack Stidham, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Lorain, Ohio passed away June 19, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 92.Jack was born in Lorain, Ohio, was a Lorain High School graduate and retired from the US Steel Corporation as an Industrial Engineer before moving to Florida.He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, enjoyed golfing, going to Fort Desoto and being called Poppa.He was predeceased by his parents, wife of 36 years Eleanor Stidham, 5 brothers and sisters and son Jack. He is survived by daughters Doreen Gendics, Beth Zahratka(John), Mary Myers(Bill), stepson Jeff Csubak (Nancy), 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.An online memoriam is available at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.