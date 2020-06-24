Jack Stidham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Stidham, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Lorain, Ohio passed away June 19, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 92.Jack was born in Lorain, Ohio, was a Lorain High School graduate and retired from the US Steel Corporation as an Industrial Engineer before moving to Florida.He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, enjoyed golfing, going to Fort Desoto and being called Poppa.He was predeceased by his parents, wife of 36 years Eleanor Stidham, 5 brothers and sisters and son Jack. He is survived by daughters Doreen Gendics, Beth Zahratka(John), Mary Myers(Bill), stepson Jeff Csubak (Nancy), 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.An online memoriam is available at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved