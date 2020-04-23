|
Jackson "Jack" Capers, 73, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 13, 2020.He was born on August 30, 1946, in Choctaw County, Alabama, and passed away in his hometown of Lorain, Ohio. He relocated to Lorain in the late 1960s and soon after secured a job at Ford Motor Company where he worked for 26 years. Jack was well known in the community through his love for photography. He provided memorable photos at weddings, local clubs and spent years taking pictures at the Mirage on the Water in Cleveland, Ohio. He enjoyed watching old western films and was an avid sports fan. Everyone knew his dedication and passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved cars and use to race back in his prime. During his later years, he took pride in raising his grandchildren, Moni and Lil Man, and found peace reading the bible and other daily scriptures. He cherished the tranquility of the outdoors and was often seen working in his yard, detailing his car, or just sitting quietly.Jackson was a devoted father and loving grandfather. He was a beautiful kind man with an intoxicating smile. He was always willing to help any and everyone, never placed judgment, and treated everyone the same. His love for his family and friends was amazing with lasting impressions with each individual interaction. He was a true down south gentleman and will be missed for eternity.Jackson leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Nyshema Capers and Latoya Capers of Columbus, OH, Tammy Donald of Whitfield, AL and Wendy Ridgeway of Choctaw, AL; sons Terrence (Laurie) Donald and Brian Noble of Lorain, OH and Kevin Noble of Fort Belvoir, VA; brothers Jeremiah (Leslie) Capers of Louisville, KY and Alfonso "Sonny" (Jean) Capers of Lorain, Ohio; Sisters Minnie Pearl Capers of Bellamy, AL, Mandy Bailey of Atlanta, GA, and Annor Lee Whatley of Century, Fl; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and dear friends.He was preceded in death by his parents Alstork and Margella (Gibbs) Capers; his granddaughter Shemiah Jackson and two brothers Joe Lewis Capers and JB Capers.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 24, 2020