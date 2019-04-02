|
Jacqueline A. Duray (nee Fedor) passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida.She was born in Lorain, Ohio on April 8, 1939 to Michael and Katherine Fedor. She attended school in Lorain and was a graduate of Lorain High School.Jackie had many interest including sewing, crafts, especially making cards and blankets, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.She moved to Bradenton, FL, and lived in New Orleans. After moving back to Ohio, she was a proud owner of Peasley Hill Organic Blueberry Farm in Vermilion for 7 years. After she moved back to Bradenton, FL, Jackie worked for Manatee County Extension Service as office manager, where she retired after 26 years.After her retirement she moved to Mt. View, Missouri, where among her interest was volunteering in the hospital thrift shop. This past July 2018 they moved to Milton, FL.Jackie had a deep devotion to God and was a member of the Living Church of God. She always looked forward to their annual retreats in October.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert, of Milton, FL; a sister, Francine Nimon (James), of Lorain, and many nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 3, 2019