|
|
Jacqueline A. Parsons, age 94, died on May 21, 2019 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria, where she had lived for the past three years. Jackie was born on January 7, 1925 in East Liverpool, the daughter of Ralph T. and Grace (nee Quayle) Couch. On January 9, 1947, she married Charles Alan Parsons of Chester, West Virginia and they moved to Lorain, where they made their home together until Alan's death. Jackie and Alan both worked at Lake Erie Electric Company. She was the supervisor of payroll for more than 30 years. When they retired, Jackie and Alan traveled extensively and spent many winters in Arizona.Jackie was a very active member of the First Lutheran Church in Lorain, where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed classical music. She and Alan often attended concerts in Oberlin and Cleveland. She loved all animals and especially cats.Jackie was preceded in death by her husband in 2016; and by her parents. She is survived by Alan's nieces and nephews, Leslie and Mellonie Parsons; and his nephews, Robert, William, and Bruce Parsons; and her beloved cat, Pierre. Friends may call on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th Street. The Rev. Rosalina Rivera, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th Street, Lorain, 44052. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 23, 2019