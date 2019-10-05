|
|
Jacqueline Pintur (nee Sorino), 78, of Elyria Township, died Thursday October 3, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain after a long illness.She was born July 28, 1941 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident.Jacqueline graduated from Clearview High School in 1959. She worked in the cafeteria at Our Lady of the Wayside and Masson Elementary School. She also delivered the Morning Journal newspaper.Jacqueline enjoyed playing bingo, casino gambling, gardening, music and animals.She is survived by her children: Stephanie M. Pintur of Toledo, Michael F. Pintur of Amherst Township and Randy F. Pintur of Lorain; granddaughter, Justine Pintur of Amherst Township and sister, Rosemarie Oldfield (Larry) of Elyria. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Stephen F. Pintur on October 21, 2015; father, Anthony Sorino Sr.; mothe,r Marietta Sorino (nee Calabrese); stepmother, Mary Sorino (nee Caputo) and brothers: Anthony Sorino Jr and his wife Beatrice, and Robert Sorino Sr and his wife Carlene.Cremation will take place and her ashes will be interred at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township in a private family ceremony.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019