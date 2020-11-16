1/1
Jacquelyn Reed
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Reed passed away Saturday, November 14 in the Hospice Center at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was 71 years old. A native of Vermillion, Ohio, Jackie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gary; her son, Troy and his wife Deepa; her daughter, Angela and her husband Douglas; and six perfect grandchildren; Meghan (Sean) Winningham, Rachel Besse, Justin, Brendan, Lauren, and Morgan Kellar. She also has a sister, Jill, and her husband Keith Howard of Troy, Michigan. Preceding her in death are her parents, Shirley (Barnes) and Clarence Jones.Jackie was famous in Granville for walking and reading simultaneously every day, regardless of the weather. Reading and walking were her two favorite things to do. She was a twenty-five-year member of a book club that included Angela and their great friends Carol Murray and Melia Lamoreaux. They convened monthly and read, rated and discussed nearly 300 books.Jackie loved Granville and Granville loved her back.A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.Memorial contributions may be made to The Comprehensive Transplant Center at O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center, C/O Laura Stillion, 395 W. 12th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
