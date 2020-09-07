James passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Loudonville. He was born February 13, 1958 in Elyria to the late Paul and Patricia Sizemore.James was a life long resident of Elyria and worked for Gregory Trucking for 40 years. Jimmy loved caring for adopted dogs from the local shelter and working on his '63 Chevy Impala with his son.Loving father of James Flury (Crissy); cherished companion of Brenda Kelly; beloved big brother, uncle, and cousin.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Lorain County Dog Kennel, 301 Hadaway Ct., Elyria, Ohio 440353Friends may call 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria. In his memory the family encourages everyone to bring their hotrods or motorcycles for the visitation and a cruise and meet up to follow at Lakeview Park, one of Jimmy’s favorite places to be. (440) 322-3717 www.buschcares.com