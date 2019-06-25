|
James Anderson “Jake” Carrico, age 79, of Brownhelm Township, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a short illness. Born September 8, 1939, in Pierce, West Virginia, he graduated from Mountaineer High School before moving to Lorain in the late 1950’s. For the last 41 years, Jim had been a resident of Brownhelm Township. Jim worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant for 38 years and was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 425. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, making furniture, gardening, and attending his grandchildren’s events. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Corinne (nee Flaczynski); a son, James A. Jr. (Jennifer Pugh), of Birmingham, OH; daughters, Cindy A. Carrico, of Henrietta Township, and Shelley M. Carrico, of Elyria; grandchildren, Courtney Carrico (Greg), Andy (Kaylee) Carrico, Kyle Riggs, Cayla Riggs, and Megan Pugh; a great-grandson, Kasen Carrico; and a sister, Thelma Turek of Thomas, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Effie (nee Warner) Carrico; brothers, Oscar, Forrest, Dennis, and Robert; and sisters, Betty Whitehair and Eleanor Powell. A memorial mass will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 W. Lorain Street, Oberlin. Rev. David Trask, pastor will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date in Brownhelm Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to A Special Wish Foundation, 7455 S. Dewey Rd., Amherst, OH 44001 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 W. Lorain St., Oberlin, OH 44074. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 26, 2019