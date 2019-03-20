|
|
James Andrew Conrady, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 95.He was a devoted and loving husband for sixty-nine years to Catherine (nee: Lovell). He was born in Woodlawn (Aliquippa) Pennsylvania on January 31, 1924 to Edwin and Nellie Conrady (nee: Graham). Jim and his mother moved back to Lorain, Ohio where the Graham family had lived for many years.He graduated from Lorain High School in 1943, joined the Army Air Corps during WWII and flew thirty-four missions as a B-26 bomber pilot in Europe. He stayed on after the war as a test pilot for repaired planes being sent back to the States, remained in the Air Force Reserves and taught Civil Air Patrol until 1970. After the war, Jim attended Oberlin College and completed a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He worked as a chemist for Lubrizol Corp. and moved to Painesville. In 1963, he moved the family to Amherst and joined BF Goodrich (now Poly One) as a Research development Scientist, and developed many patents for the company.Jim and Cathy were active in the Methodist Church family, and Jim had been a member of the local Masonic Lodge for many years. As a family, they enjoyed camping, traveling and flying with their four children and boxer dog. The family also enjoyed snow skiing, hiking, canoeing, biking and church outings. Always an avid flying enthusiast, he piloted his own plane and would often look out the window and remark, "It's a GOOD fly-day!"Jim is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Nancy (Dennis Terez); sons James (Diane Cowan), Robert (Delores), and Richard (Shanna); grandchildren Sarah Conrady, Emily Conrady, Kenneth Conrady, Catherine Terez, Andrew Conrady, Cynthia Conrady, and one great granddaughter Rachel. Also, surviving are many cousins from the Graham family.He was preceded in death by his parents Nellie (Graham), and Edwin Conrady (in Aliquippa, PA).Friends may call Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev.William Baker, pastor of Amherst United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Amherst United Methodist Church; 369 Park Avenue, Amherst, Ohio 44001.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 21, 2019