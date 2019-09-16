|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of James Arthur Stipe, Huron, Ohio, announces his sudden passing on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 49 years of age. Those who knew Jim, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives.Jim graduated from Vermilion High School, where he played on the first Varsity soccer team. As a child, he was very active in soccer, joining the Lorain County Soccer League when it first started, and playing on the Junior Olympic Development Team. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Desert Storm on the USS Puget Sound. He always wore his veteran hat proudly with a smile. Jim was a life member of Amvets. He grew up in Elberta Beach and was a member of the Elberta Beach gang.Jim will be greatly missed by his daughter and best friend, Alyssa; his parents, Hanson and Beverly (Murray); and his brother, Christopher (Leah) and his family. He will also be fondly remembered by his uncle, Art (Mary) Murray, uncle, Mike (Dee) Murray, uncle, Carl (Sharon) Stipe; and his aunt, Julianne Robles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Ethel Murray and Hanson and Yolanda Stipe. Military Honors service will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019