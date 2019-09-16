Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Stipe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Stipe Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of James Arthur Stipe, Huron, Ohio, announces his sudden passing on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 49 years of age. Those who knew Jim, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives.Jim graduated from Vermilion High School, where he played on the first Varsity soccer team. As a child, he was very active in soccer, joining the Lorain County Soccer League when it first started, and playing on the Junior Olympic Development Team. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Desert Storm on the USS Puget Sound. He always wore his veteran hat proudly with a smile. Jim was a life member of Amvets. He grew up in Elberta Beach and was a member of the Elberta Beach gang.Jim will be greatly missed by his daughter and best friend, Alyssa; his parents, Hanson and Beverly (Murray); and his brother, Christopher (Leah) and his family. He will also be fondly remembered by his uncle, Art (Mary) Murray, uncle, Mike (Dee) Murray, uncle, Carl (Sharon) Stipe; and his aunt, Julianne Robles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Ethel Murray and Hanson and Yolanda Stipe. Military Honors service will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.