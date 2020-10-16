1/1
James Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Black, 63, of Vermilion, died October 14, 2020 at his home after a short illness.He was born September 2, 1957 in Pontiac, MI and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years, moving from Sheffield Lake.Jim enjoyed restoring old cars, fishing, cookouts, spending time with his family and especially doing whatever he could to put a smile on his grandchildren's faces.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lorna (nee White) Black of Vermilion;son Craig (Holly) Black of Vermilion; daughter, Ashley Black of Vermilion; sons , Paul (Leslie) Kasten of Avon, and Brian (Melissa) Kasten of Worthington; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Paige, Silas, Brandon, Grayson, and Ellie; sisters, Rene Fox of Huron and Judy Kohler of Alton, IL; brother Mike (Lisa) Hanna of Vermilion; step brothers, Ron Mote of Carencro, LA and Linzie Mote of Cromwell, IN; and his step sister, Sara Evans of Mount Hope, WV and step brother Jim Good of Belmont, OH. Jim is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Black and Gloria (nee Gileski) Good; step father Harry Good and brother, Mike Heaslip.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved