James Black

James E. Black, 63, of Vermilion, died October 14, 2020 at his home after a short illness.He was born September 2, 1957 in Pontiac, MI and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years, moving from Sheffield Lake.Jim enjoyed restoring old cars, fishing, cookouts, spending time with his family and especially doing whatever he could to put a smile on his grandchildren's faces.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lorna (nee White) Black of Vermilion;son Craig (Holly) Black of Vermilion; daughter, Ashley Black of Vermilion; sons , Paul (Leslie) Kasten of Avon, and Brian (Melissa) Kasten of Worthington; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Paige, Silas, Brandon, Grayson, and Ellie; sisters, Rene Fox of Huron and Judy Kohler of Alton, IL; brother Mike (Lisa) Hanna of Vermilion; step brothers, Ron Mote of Carencro, LA and Linzie Mote of Cromwell, IN; and his step sister, Sara Evans of Mount Hope, WV and step brother Jim Good of Belmont, OH. Jim is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Black and Gloria (nee Gileski) Good; step father Harry Good and brother, Mike Heaslip.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.