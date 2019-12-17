|
James Charles Tomasic, 87, of Lorain passed away peacefully at Avon Oaks Skilled Care Nursing Facility on December 17, 2019.He was born on August 20, 1932 and remained a life long resident of the City of Lorain. James was a Class of 1950-B graduate of Lorain High School where he was active in sports. He attended both Fenn College in Cleveland and Lorain County Community College.Jim was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force after serving from 1952 through 1956 during the Korean War as part of the 4th Fighter-Interceptor Wing. He was employed as an Insurance Agent for Knights of Columbus for several years and was also employed as a welder at Thew Shovel in Lorain. Jim spent most of his career as a Layout Inspector for Ford Motor Company in both Lorain and Avon Lake where he retired in 1994. Jim had a love of music and singing and was a member of both Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish and St. Peter Parish in Lorain.Jim was a loving husband and father who devoted his life to his family. He was skilled in lapidary and enjoyed creating handmade jewelry. He loved golfing with his grandsons and playing cards with his brother Paul and a longtime group of dear friends. He especially loved watching his grandsons play football, soccer, basketball and baseball from the time that they were 5 years old until they graduated from college. Jim also shared his grandson’s passion for Cleveland sports, especially the Cleveland Browns.Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Croatian Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS. In addition, he volunteered many hours with his wife Ann working on the various levies in support of Murray Ridge where his daughter Laura attended school.Survivors include his daughters, Paula Tomasic Cantu and Laura Tomasic of Lorain. He also leaves grandchildren, James Cantu, David Cantu (Kayla); great-grandson, Colton Cantu; and sister, Mary Skolnicki.He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ann Mary (nee Snyder) Tomasic, on December 9, 2013; his parents, Blaz and Kata Tomasic (nee Mihalic); infant brothers, Robert and Lawrence Tomasic; infant sister, Pauline Tomasic; brothers, Steve, Martin, Joseph, Michael, William, Blaz and Paul Tomasic; and sister, Anne Stransky.The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be said on Saturday, December 21st. at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church 418 W. 15th Street, Lorain, Ohio, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Special thanks to New Life Hospice and the administrators and staff of Avon Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility for their kindness and compassionate care.Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Murray Ridge Center, Nativity Cares or to a .
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019