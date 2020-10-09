1/1
James Conrad Mudrich Jr., age 82, of Amherst passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home.He was born on September 1, 1938 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to James and Ethel (nee Komlosky) Mudrich Sr. He enlisted with the United States Army on September 21, 1955 and was honorably discharged on September 13, 1958.James made his career as a Boiler Maker and Welder for over 30 years with the Local 744, Cleveland, Ohio. He was a member and past Commander of the American Legion, and the AMVETS with whom he served in their Honor Guard. James enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gardening.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet June (nee Glatz) Mudrich; siblings, Dolores Beetler, Sylvia Meys, Louie Mudrich, and Fred (Cheryl) Mudrich; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel Mudrich; and his sister, Judy Neese.Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N. Ridge Road, Amherst, Ohio. Please meet at the front entrance. Military Honors will be conducted by the AMVETS Honor Guard.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com



