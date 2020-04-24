Home

James Dale Morris Obituary
James Dale Morris, age 68, of Buckeye, Arizona and formerly of Lorain, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1951 and was a 1969 graduate of Admiral King High School.He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1997 after 27 years of service. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a gun collector and enjoyed painting cars.Jim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Carla (nee Schieferstein) Morris; children, Jimmy (Hetty) Morris, Michael (Traci) Morris, Dale (Van) Morris, Michelle Lopez, Aaron (Heather) Lopez, and Adam Lopez; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Frances Morris; and sisters, Betty and Debbie.Due to the current COIVD-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings, private family funeral services were held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Crownhill Cemetery, in Amherst, Ohio under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
