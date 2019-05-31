|
James E. Billingsley, age 83, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. He was born February 5, 1936 in Elyria, Ohio, to James G. and Edna Pauline (nee Swesey) Billingsley. James was a 1954 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School. He served with United States Marine Corps Reserve.James worked as an Assistant Manager for A&P Grocery Store and for Cotton Club Beverage as a Route Supervisor for 18 years. He then went on to work at Ford Motor Company for 23 years, in the paint department, retiring in 1998. James was a member of the UAW 425. He served as a Boy Scout Leader, Cub Master and Assistant Scout Master for 16 years. He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, computer research and emailing his friends. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his sons, James R. Billingsley, of Pennsylvania, Jeffrey S. Billingsley, of Wakeman, and Joseph G. Billingsley, of Florida; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy A. Paterchak, of Lorain, and Judy K. Church, of Kentucky. James was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (nee White) Billingsley, in 2015; grandson, James Elroy Billingsley; and his parents, James and Edna Billingsley. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Rev. Father Albert Veigas, Pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Elyria will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of James to the Ames Family Hospice, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, Ohio 44145. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 1, 2019