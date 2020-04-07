Home

More Obituaries for James Swope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Swope


1953 - 2020
James E. Swope Obituary
James E. Swope, age 67, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 14, 1953, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to William and Rea (nee stokes) Swope. James was the owner and operator of Shoreway Sports & Graphics in Lorain for 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, going to casinos and traveling, especially cruises. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gay (nee Zimmerman); mother, Rea Feldman; sister, Dorothy (Joel) Eisenberg; mother-in-law, Carol Zimmerman; brothers-in-law, Rick, Ron, and Scott Zimmerman; and his pet cat, Stormy. James was preceded in death by his father, William Swope; and his brother, William Swope. Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com. The family suggests contributions be made in memory of James to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8503 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
