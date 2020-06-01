James Edward Chase
James Edward Chase, 77 of Shadyside, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 7, 1943, a son of the late Edward and Goldie (Long) Chase in Bellaire, Ohio. He was a graduate of Bellaire High School, class of 1962. James was a construction supervisor and worked for Great Lakes Construction for many years. He is survived by his former wife, Georgia (Boggs) Deel; and his children, Tracey (Mike) Carroll of Oberlin, Ohio, and Marsha Chase of Williamsburg, Ohio; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at South Ridge Hall, 110 West Main St., South Amherst, Ohio 44001 on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions will benefit the American Legion of Shadyside, Ohio. Share your thoughts and memories of Jim with the family at wwwbauknechtaltmeyer.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Shadyside
3900 Central Ave
Shadyside, OH 43947
(740) 676-4310
