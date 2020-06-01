James Edward Chase, 77 of Shadyside, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 7, 1943, a son of the late Edward and Goldie (Long) Chase in Bellaire, Ohio. He was a graduate of Bellaire High School, class of 1962. James was a construction supervisor and worked for Great Lakes Construction for many years. He is survived by his former wife, Georgia (Boggs) Deel; and his children, Tracey (Mike) Carroll of Oberlin, Ohio, and Marsha Chase of Williamsburg, Ohio; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at South Ridge Hall, 110 West Main St., South Amherst, Ohio 44001 on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions will benefit the American Legion of Shadyside, Ohio. Share your thoughts and memories of Jim with the family at wwwbauknechtaltmeyer.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.