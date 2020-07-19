1/1
James Edward Sweat
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Sweat, 77, of Lorain passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.He was born on October 20, 1942 in Spring City, Tennessee to Clarence and Edna Sweat. Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army, worked at Ford Motor Company in Lorain where he retired as a Millwright and went on to work as a Security Guard for Securitas.Jim was a pool shark in his day. He also enjoyed winning (and cheating!) at cards, golfing, yard work, telling half-true stories, listening to George Jones and Waylon Jennings and going to the lake with his wife. Jim loved the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Volunteers.He will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, Marcie (nee Martinez); daughters: Monica (Rob) Seeholzer of Sandusky, Denise Sweat of Cleveland and Elaine Sweat of Lorain; sisters: Dorothy Scott of Folsom, California, Doris Hill of Belton, South Carolina; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson along with many, many friends, neighbors and extended family.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Lindsay Grasham and Terri Flores and his beloved Boston Terrier, Max.A funeral mass will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Masks and social distancing required. Service live streamed on Facebook at SacredHeartChapel.org. Rev. Father William A. Thaden will officiate. AMVETS Post 32 of Elyria will conduct Military Honors.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.Funeral Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 19, 2020
May God wrap his arms around you and your family and give you peace. Love, Miriam and Kaz Kunda
Miriam Kunda
Friend
July 19, 2020
Im so sorry for your families loss! I sure do love you all! sending strength and love! ❤
Terri Chiorazzi
July 19, 2020
Marcie and girls, my deepest condolences for your loss! My God give you peace and understanding during this time of reflection. He will be miss!
Donna Garcia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved