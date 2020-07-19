James Edward Sweat, 77, of Lorain passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.He was born on October 20, 1942 in Spring City, Tennessee to Clarence and Edna Sweat. Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army, worked at Ford Motor Company in Lorain where he retired as a Millwright and went on to work as a Security Guard for Securitas.Jim was a pool shark in his day. He also enjoyed winning (and cheating!) at cards, golfing, yard work, telling half-true stories, listening to George Jones and Waylon Jennings and going to the lake with his wife. Jim loved the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Volunteers.He will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, Marcie (nee Martinez); daughters: Monica (Rob) Seeholzer of Sandusky, Denise Sweat of Cleveland and Elaine Sweat of Lorain; sisters: Dorothy Scott of Folsom, California, Doris Hill of Belton, South Carolina; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson along with many, many friends, neighbors and extended family.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Lindsay Grasham and Terri Flores and his beloved Boston Terrier, Max.A funeral mass will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Masks and social distancing required. Service live streamed on Facebook at SacredHeartChapel.org
. Rev. Father William A. Thaden will officiate. AMVETS Post 32 of Elyria will conduct Military Honors.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.Funeral Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
.