James Edward Wilson, 78, of Elyria, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born October 15, 1941 to James and Elizabeth Wilson in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Wilson was a member of Living Word Church (Lorain) where he was a Deacon. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching Westerns and sports, serving at church and traveling with his lovely wife of 17 years. Mr. Wilson was a veteran of the US Army where he worked in communications and traveled throughout Europe, before earning a Purple Heart. He graduated from Oberlin High School and went on to earn an associate degree from Salem Massachusetts Teachers College. He retired from the Ford Motor Company (Brookpark) where he was a supervisor in 1996. He will be sadly missed by his children, Theron Oliver of Columbus,Ohio, Davida DeRamus of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Garnetta Killings of Elyria, Ohio; step-children Shawnda DeRamus of Mason, Ohio, Carmen Nelson and Kim Starling of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; brother William (Dorothy) Mason of Shorewood, Illinois; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friends Hue (Kathy) Holloway and Charles (Alice) Horton. He was preceded in death by his wife Clementine Wilson, sisters Emma Jean Edwards and Lyzelle Street and brothers Sylvester Wilson and Theodore H. Wilson, Sr. There will be a walk-through viewing for friends Friday, September, 4 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a private family service at Living Word Church, 658 E Erie Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices are required; must wear a mask. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery in Elyria. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.