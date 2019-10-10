|
James F. "Jim" Duskey, 80, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ray and Madge (nee McEndree) Duskey in Calhoun, West Virginia. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 22 years. Jim enjoyed fishing and spending time with family on his boat in Marblehead. Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sharon "Sherry" (nee Shoup) Duskey, of 50 years; treasured daughter, Kimberly (Butch) Vanderpool; grandson, Alex Vanderpool; brother, Ronzel (Maxine) Duskey, of Barberton, Ohio, Rev. Harold (Bob) Duskey, of Canvas, West Virginia; sister, Angelina Brock, of West Salem, Ohio. Jim was an uncle to many and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his sister, Joellen Smith; and brother, Billy Duskey, Sr. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a service being held at 3:00 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. Online condolences may be left at: www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 11, 2019