James F. "Jim" Grospitch, 86, of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord and his wife, Josephine, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, to his parents Joseph and Florence, November 21, 1934.Jim graduated from West-Tech and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked in food service his entire life, most recently as a food broker. He was the produce manager of Kroger in Bay Village when a cashier caught his eye. It took some persuasion, but she eventually went on date with him, Josephine (nee Milbrandt) never looked back. Jim and Josephine were married for 62 wonderful years. Josephine died this past August, and it brings their children comfort knowing that she and Jim are reunited in heaven.In his free time Jim enjoyed classic cars, especially his '55 Buick and vintage airplanes. He gardened and tinkered around the house. He was known to be able to fix anything that his kids broke. They traveled around the country in their station wagon for family vacations and continued to enjoy travel into retirement. Jim and Josephine were charter members of Holy Spirit Church in Avon Lake, and took great pride in helping to start that great church.Jim is survived by his loving children, June Garrett (Rob), Jim (Amy), Julie Smyth (Jeff) and Joy Klein (Chris). His six grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Adam, Heather, Kale and Bayley will always remember how he tried to secretly give them five dollars every time they saw him; and his devoted brother, Leonard Grospitch.He was preceded in death by his beloved Josephine, his parents, and his sisters; Eleanor Connor and Madeline Fischbach.Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd. Avon Lake, from 9:30-10:30, on Friday, December 4 (with social distancing). Visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Rd. Avon Lake. Father Ron Wearsch officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Trinity, Jaycox.440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com